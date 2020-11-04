US election live: Latest results and reaction as Trump battles Biden for White House

‘We feel good about where we are’: Biden says he feels on track to win the election

Biden has told supporters in Delaware that he feels good about Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania despite losses in the key states of Florida, Ohio and Iowa. He said he was optimistic about the election.

“It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to decide the election,” Biden said, stating that he was grateful to poll workers and supporters. He called for people to be patient, explaining that the results would not be known immediately.

It came after Donald Trump had a better showing than expected in the early swing states, particularly in Florida among Hispanic voters.