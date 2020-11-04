US Election 2020 live updates, final results and latest news: Joe Biden ‘very confident’ of victory; Donald Trump tweet immediately blocked; Results expected in three key states as counting continues

Biden campaign senior adviser Anita Dunn stressed again that the campaign is confident that they will receive 270 electoral votes, saying that Joe Biden will declare victory once the campaign believes they have reached that number, regardless of whether news outlets have called those races.

“I think that at the end of the day we always said that the goal was to get 270 electoral votes and we feel very confident that after the vote’s been counted, that’s where the vote is going to be: above 270. And that’s how you win the presidency,” Dunn said.