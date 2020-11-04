United States Presidential Election 2020: What investors need to know

Article content

7:30 a.m. — Nov. 4, 2020

Good morning! As we all expected, one night was simply never going to be enough time to announce the next president of the United States. It’s close — according to CNN, Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a slim lead in electoral college votes at 224 to 213 — but several battleground states in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan are still tallying votes and may need days to announce a winner. Of course, that didn’t stop U.S. President Donald Trump from erroneously declaring victory last night.

How is that uncertainty going to impact the markets? What do the top economists think about the results so far? And most importantly, what does it mean for Canadian business? The will updating this page throughout the day with the latest U.S. election business news as it happens.