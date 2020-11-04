UK coronavirus lockdown: Heathrow’s departure lounges are PACKED

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Escape from Britain: Heathrow’s departure lounges are PACKED at 6am as thousands wait to jet out of UK before second lockdown descends

By Mark Duell for

Published: < datetime="2020-11-04T07:51:54+0000"> 02:51 EST, 4 November 2020 | Updated: < datetime="2020-11-04T07:55:44+0000"> 02:55 EST, 4 November 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR