U.S. withdrawal from Paris Agreement extremely regrettable, Japan says By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© . Japan’s Health, Labour and Welfare Minister Kato attends a news conference at PM Abe’s official residence in Tokyo

TOKYO () – The United States’ withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is extremely regrettable, Japan’s top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday.

“The climate change issue isn’t something of a single country, it should be addressed by the entire international community,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato told reporters.

“From that point of view, it’s extremely regrettable that the United States is withdrawing from the Paris Agreement now,” he said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR