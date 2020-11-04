U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.64% By .com

© . U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.64%



.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 1.64%, while the index climbed 2.41%, and the index added 3.78%.

The best performers of the session on the were UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:), which rose 10.30% or 33.10 points to trade at 354.45 at the close. Meanwhile, Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) added 5.95% or 14.10 points to end at 251.23 and Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:) was up 5.17% or 3.98 points to 80.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:), which fell 6.95% or 11.65 points to trade at 156.04 at the close. Dow Inc (NYSE:) declined 4.76% or 2.32 points to end at 46.41 and 3M Company (NYSE:) was down 2.85% or 4.72 points to 160.79.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 41.37% to 349.19, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:) which was up 14.11% to settle at 149.46 and Cigna Corp (NYSE:) which gained 13.97% to close at 209.57.

The worst performers were Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:) which was down 9.90% to 135.29 in late trade, Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:) which lost 9.78% to settle at 31.09 and United Rentals Inc (NYSE:) which was down 9.61% to 182.10 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 40.29% to 15.7550, Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 41.37% to settle at 349.19 and Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 28.96% to close at 25.65.

The worst performers were Repro Med Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 31.40% to 4.21 in late trade, KBL Merger Corp IV (NASDAQ:) which lost 17.98% to settle at 6.43 and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 17.01% to 30.78 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1565 to 1349 and 44 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1400 rose and 1309 declined, while 64 ended unchanged.

Shares in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 41.37% or 102.18 to 349.19. Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 10.30% or 33.10 to 354.45. Shares in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 40.29% or 4.5250 to 15.7550. Shares in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 41.37% or 102.18 to 349.19. Shares in KBL Merger Corp IV (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 17.98% or 1.41 to 6.43. Shares in Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 28.96% or 5.76 to 25.65. Shares in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 17.01% or 6.31 to 30.78.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was down 16.01% to 29.86.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.59% or 11.30 to $1899.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 3.69% or 1.39 to hit $39.05 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 3.60% or 1.43 to trade at $41.14 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.09% to 1.1722, while USD/JPY rose 0.03% to 104.50.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.13% at 93.435.