Types of LED lights and all details to know before buying them for Diwali

Smart LED lights need to be purchased separately and usually are a bit expensive. At a starting price of around Rs 500, you can connect several smart bulbs like those from Panasonic, Xiaomi, Philips, Wipro and others and control them via the respective mobile app. If you are buying multiple bubs, it’s better to opt for the same bulb. You will get a wide range of colours options and come with several modes. These lights last way longer than average LED lights and can be paired with a smart speaker for affordable smart home lightning.