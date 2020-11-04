Russell Brandom / The Verge:
Twitter placed sharing restrictions on a tweet from Trump alleging election theft while Facebook added labels warning that tonight’s results may not be final — Facebook warns tonight’s results might not be final, Twitter limits spread,nbsp; — After a night in which President Donald Trump …
Twitter placed sharing restrictions on a tweet from Trump alleging election theft while Facebook added labels warning that tonight's results may not be final (Russell Brandom/The Verge)
Russell Brandom / The Verge: