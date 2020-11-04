Twitter placed sharing restrictions on a tweet from Trump alleging election theft while Facebook added labels warning that tonight's results may not be final (Russell Brandom/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
5


Russell Brandom / The Verge:

Twitter placed sharing restrictions on a tweet from Trump alleging election theft while Facebook added labels warning that tonight’s results may not be final  —  Facebook warns tonight’s results might not be final, Twitter limits spread,nbsp; —  After a night in which President Donald Trump …

