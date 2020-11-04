Trump Terrified Of Going To Prison If He’s Not Re-Elected!!

The reason Donald Trump is fighting so hard to hold on to the presidency is that he is terrified of going to prison.

During his time in office, Trump has avoided being prosecuted for several crimes, including allegedly falsifying business records regarding a hush-money payment he made to an adult-film star.

The New York Times said the following about the president:

“Seldom far from Mr. Trump’s thoughts, however, is the possibility of defeat—and the potential consequences of being ejected from the White House. In unguarded moments, Mr. Trump has for weeks told advisers that he expects to face intensifying scrutiny from prosecutors if he loses. He is concerned not only about existing investigations in New York, but the potential for new federal probes as well, according to people who have spoken with him.”

If he loses, he will no longer have the Department of Justice’s protection and will have to face all allegations and charges as a regular citizen.

“One of the reasons he’s so crazily intent on winning is all the speculation that prosecutors will go after him,” author Barbara Res told The New Yorker. “It would be a very scary spectre.”