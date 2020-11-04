Trump Says He’ll Go To Supreme Court If He Loses

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Trump is claiming victory, despite votes showing Joe Biden ahead in the race, and says he will fight election results if he loses the election.

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said in remarks from the East Room of the White House as mail ballots are still being counted.

