Trump says he will score a ‘big win,’ accuses Democrats of trying to steal election By

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it,” Trump tweeted, adding, “A big win” for re-election. His tweets came immediately after a statement from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who said he was optimistic about his prospects of winning.

WASHINGTON () – Republican President Donald Trump, in a tweet early on Wednesday, predicted he will win a second four-year term and accused Democrats of attempting to “steal” the election from him, without citing any evidence.

