Trump family are all smiles as they join Donald for his White House announcement

President Donald Trump was joined by his family in the early hours of Wednesday morning as he made a statement to the nation in which he declared the election was a ‘fraud on the American people’.

Sons Don Jr. and Eric, as well as daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, were were all smiles as they were joined by their partners in the East Room of the White House for the 2:30am speech, following a glamorous election viewing party.

Tiffany was joined by boyfriend Michael Boulos, Lara was on hand to support husband Eric and Kimberly Guilfoyle sat with Don Jr.; Ivanka’s husband and fellow White House adviser Jared Kushner was not photographed with the rest of the family.

First Lady Melania cut an elegant figure alongside her husband on stage, having put on a stylish display earlier in the day when she cast her vote in-person in Palm Beach, Florida, while wearing a $4,500 chain-print Gucci dress.

Donald Trump was joined by his children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany, and their respective partners, as he prepared to make a speech in the East Room of the White House in the early hours of Wednesday morning

Eric, his wife Lara, Tiffany, and her boyfriend Michael Boulos were beaming as they entered the East Room, where the President declared victory and called the election a ‘fraud on the American people’

The Trump family joined dad Donald in the early hours of Wednesday. From front to back: Ivanka Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Lara Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos

First Lady Melania cut an elegant figure alongside her husband on stage. She applauds along with Vice President Mike Pence. The President said he was going to the Supreme Court to stop all vote counting immediately

Trump snatched the biggest electoral prize of the night before midnight Tuesday, as Fox News declared him the winner in Florida, Texas and Ohio

Each of the Trump children and their partners cut a sophisticated look, opting for sharp suits. Tiffany stood out in bright red, while sister Ivanka opted for a black jacket. Lara donned a navy suit, and Kimberly chose a dark navy dress

Celebratory: Ivanka and Don Jr. appeared to be in good spirits at the early-morning event, having spent much of the evening at an election viewing party

Melania paired her chic suit with a simple white button-up, and a pair of pointed-toe heels, and she went all out with the glamour for the evening, rocking her trademark smokey eye and peachy-pink lip combination, while her hair was coiffed into loose waves.

The majority of the Trump women opted to follow in Melania’s fashionable footsteps by donning sharp suits for the event, with Ivanka, 39, mirroring her step-mother in a black ensemble, while her younger sibling Tiffany, 27, showed her support for the Republicans by wearing a bold red number.

Mother-of-two Lara, 38, chose a blue suit with a white turtleneck sweater underneath, as Kimberly, 51, broke with the sartorial suit trend by wearing a dark navy dress.

The Trumps, who had joined the president for many of his final rallies throughout the week leading up to election day, watched on as he said: ‘This is a fraud on the American public, this is an embarrassment to our country, we were getting ready to win this election, frankly we did win this election.’

Trump claimed that a ‘very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise’ his voters. ‘They can’t catch us,’ he complained several times, as he rattled off the current set of vote totals.

Throughout the evening, the President’s children showed their support for their father on social media, with Don Jr earlier sharing an Instagram snap of the First Family’s elaborate viewing party, posing with his siblings Eric and Ivanka and their children saying: ‘In the game. Let’s do this.’

Trump addressed a crowd of supporters shortly after 2am with the presidential race against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden still too close to call

Each of the Trump children and their partners cut a sophisticated look, with many following in Melania’s fashionable footsteps by opting for sharp suits

Proud: Trump’s oldest daughter Ivanka was all smiles as she made her way into the East Room of the White House, rocking a bold red lip and a chic black suit

Kimberly Guilfoyle, far left, joined Lara Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos on Wednesday morning

Melania cut an elegant figure in a black suit as she and Trump entered the East Room

The First Lady went all out with the glam, showing off her trademark smokey eye and a peachy pink lip, while her hair had been styled into loose waves

Right-hand woman: Melania joined her husband and Vice President Mike Pence on-stage – having cast her vote in-person in Palm Beach, Florida, earlier in the day

Lara also shared a snap with Kimberly, posting the black-and-white photo along with a celebratory emoji.

Outside the White House chaos erupted as hordes of protesters from various groups and Trump supporters descended upon Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Video footage from Black Lives Matter Plaza shows tensions overflowing into physical altercations as thousands gather to demonstrate despite a heavy presence from Metropolitan police.

Meanwhile Joe Biden held an election night rally outside the Chase Center Tuesday evening in Wilmington, Delaware before a socially distanced crowd who stayed in their cars.

‘It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who has won this election. That’s the decision of the American people. I’m optimistic about this outcome and I want to thank every one of you who came out and voted in this election,’ Biden said.

But Trump set the stage for a titanic struggle over the millions of ballots which are still to be counted and which might not be fully counted until as late as Friday.

He said: ‘We will win this and as far as I’m concerned we already have won it.

Lara Trump also shared a snap with Guilfoyle with a celebratory emoji Tuesday night

Donald Trump’s family and special guests trickled into the White House Tuesday evening for a glamorous election viewing party as they wait for the big announcement. Donald Trump Jr shared an Instagram snap of the elaborate viewing party posing with his siblings Eric and Ivanka Trump and their children saying: ‘In the game. Let’s do this’

‘We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court — we want all voting to stop.’

The outcome of the election had effectively ground to a halt just after midnight with Donald Trump on 213 electoral college votes and Joe Biden on 224, and seven battleground states too close to call.

Biden’s failure to land a knockout blow by taking Florida, Ohio or Texas means that the race comes down to Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin – the ‘blue wall’ which Hillary Clinton lost in 2016.

But it will take days to determine the results from those states, setting the scene for a battle which was headed to the courts.

Shortly after Trump’s address Biden was said to have won Arizona and its 11 electoral votes, flipping a critical battleground state.

The victory by Biden was a huge blow to Trump’s chances for reelection. Arizona has backed a Democratic presidential candidate only once in the last 72 years.

Party attendees went wild as they celebrated Trump winning Texas

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Fox TV host Judge Jeanine Pirro pictured together above at the bash