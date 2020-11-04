Trump campaign sues to stop ballot count in Michigan By

© . 2020 U.S. presidential election in Michigan
WASHINGTON () – The campaign of President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop the counting of ballots in the presidential election.
“We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access,” the campaign said in a statement.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.