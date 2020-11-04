Top Red Sox execs met with Cora in Puerto Rico?

Cora managed the Red Sox to a 2018 World Series title and playoff appearance in 2019. The Red Sox and Cora parted ways in January when it was announced that he’d be suspended for a year following findings from the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Cora return to the Red Sox. He not only was a fan-favorite, but the players liked him as well.

Philadelphia Phillies major league player-information coordinator Sam Fuld, Miami Marlins bench coach and offensive coordinator James Rowson, Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly and New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza are the other candidates being considered for the position, per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.