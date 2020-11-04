The ‘MLB Rookie of the Year winners’ quiz

On Monday, the BBWAA revealed the AL and NL Rookie of the Year candidates for the 2020 MLB season. Seattle Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis, Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert and Houston Astros starter Christian Javier were recognized in the American League, while Philadelphia Phillies 3B Alec Bohm, Milwaukee Brewers set-up man Devin Williams and San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth were named finalists in the National League. Lewis and Bohm are the favorites to take home the hardware when the winners are announced next Monday.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. How many of the last players from every MLB franchise to win Rookie of the Year award can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!