Terence Corcoran: Bernie O’Toole

• “Even before the pandemic hit, half of Canadian families were just $200 away from insolvency.” That claim is based on a 2019 news story based on a survey of Canadians that clearly overstates the degree to which they carry too much debt. While debt is undeniably high among Canadians, the reasons are complex and due in large part to low interest rates.

• ”Middle-class Canada has been betrayed by the elites on every level: political elites, financial elites, cultural elites. These elites have only one set of values centred on unchecked globalization, political correctness while middle-class Canadians have had another set rooted in family, home and nation.” These are the kind of sentiments one expects from Bernie Sanders and other politicians on the U.S. and Canadian left. The fact is the Canadian middle class has flourished and has expanded dramatically since the 1970s, with rising incomes and living standards. According to Statistics Canada, 21.8 million Canadians earning between $45,000 and $119,000 today would be considered middle class, an increase of almost four million over the past 20 years and seven million since 1976.

Continuing in Bernie O’Toole mode, the Conservative leader painted a bleak vision of Canada becoming a “nation of Uber drivers” as shareholder capitalism forced corporations to shift jobs to China “at 50 cents an hour.”

So what will be the key defining schism in Canada’s next election? The big difference between the Bernie O’Toole Conservatives and Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, said O’Toole, is that “While the Liberals want to ‘build back better,’ Conservatives will ‘build back stronger, smarter, more inclusively.’ ”

Now there’s a monumental clash of Canadian ideologies, a classic tough national battle that defines deep fissures in the Canadian political landscape, the wide and unbridgeable chasm between “build back better” and “build back smarter.”