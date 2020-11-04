Tamar Braxton’s Sisters Towanda & Trina Open Up on Her Suicide Attempt

Towanda continued, “I think that now it’s making all of us—not just with the Tamar situation—but all of us as a whole to pay attention to our strong friends, to make sure we check up on them and make sure they’re okay. Because although they’re walking around with a smile on their face doesn’t mean that they have it all together.”

Prior to last week’s interview, Tamar had previously opened up about the suicide attempt and her mental health struggles on social media.

In one particular post, Tamar described feeling “betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid” as a reality star. She appeared, alongside her sisters, on Braxton Family Values from 2011 to 2019, and was initially set to star in a new WE show, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life.

However, as she captioned the Instagram post in July, “I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most.”