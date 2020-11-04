Tahira Kashyap reveals how she first reacted to Ayushmann Khurrana’s lovemaking scenes

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are one of the most loved couples in B-town. While Ayushmann Khurrana has excelled as an actor on screen, Tahira has gained her own following thanks to her work as a writer and director.

Tahira was recently interviewed by a leading news portal ahead of the launch of her book. During the interview, she remembered a time when Ayushmann’s on-screen kisses and lovemaking scenes did cause trouble in their marriage life but, she went on to explain how she’s become more understanding and secure about him today. She said, “I have delved deep into the complexes that I had (when Ayushmann started acting). It’s not easy for someone who doesn’t come from a family involved with films because there are women around him all the time, the spotlight’s on him. I think I have come a long way and I have spoken about that in the book as well. The kind of impact it had on my mental happiness and physical well-being too. I ended up having IBS, which is irritable bowel syndrome. But the root cause was extreme unhappiness and I feel you know it’s not the circumstances which are unhappy but your own stress and anxiety that accentuates a situation. I needed to undergo a lot of learning. and I have done that. But yes, it was difficult for me to embrace this entire concept of the film industry.”

Tahira also added, “Vicky Donor se shuru ho gaya tha. I was at home, I was pregnant and looking like a whale. I had gained 20 kilos and every woman goes through the journey. But I kept thinking that I’m looking like this, and my husband is romancing on screen. My reactions were immature but I don’t regret that at all. Yes, I did have these insecurities. It didn’t finish off there. It went on to Nautanki Saala, where he recorded the longest kiss on screen. It was all out in the press and it got to me.”

She also explained when her opinion on his profession changed completely. She stated, “I remember watching Andhadhun and telling Sriram sir that I wish the lovemaking scene between Ayushmann and Radhika could have been longer. It seemed too quick and abrupt. So that’s the change I have had. Now, I look at it from an artistic point of view. Today, I’m a filmmaker and I might also need someone to enact out love on screen, regardless of whose husband or boyfriend he is, so I took time to realise that this is okay.”