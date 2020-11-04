State of Origin news | Phil Gould warns against mass NSW team changes

Legendary NSW coach Phil Gould has warned against mass team changes for Origin II after the Blues suffered a shock loss in the series-opening game.

NSW fell 18-14 to Queensland at Adelaide Oval, despite boasting what most believed was a vastly superior side.

A raft of potential changes have already been touted, including the axing of debutant five-eighth Luke Keary for Cody Walker. There are also concerns over makeshift centres Clint Gutherson and Jack Wighton, while Cameron Murray seems likely to be ruled out due to a leg injury.

Compounding matters are concussion concerns for NSW captain Boyd Cordner, who suffered and early head knock but returned to the game after an HIA.

The Blues have a raft of replacement options, having taken a 27-man squad into the unusual post-season Origin series, but Gould warned that mass changes would only help the Maroons; who are likely to field the same team after their surprise win.

New South Wales vs Queensland State of Origin 2020: Round 2 ANZ Stadium – Wednesday November 11th, 9:10 am Queensland vs New South Wales State of Origin 2020: Round 3 Suncorp Stadium – Wednesday November 18th, 9:10 am Swipe to view more

While Gould urged calm in the selection room, he did find fault with Gutherson, who has bumped off by opposing centre Kurt Capewell in the lead-up to AJ Brimson’s first try for Queensland.

NSW’s makeshift centre Clint Gutherson during his State of Origin debut. (Getty)

Two young players, Zac Lomax and Stephen Crichton, are available as specialist centres if a change is made in that position. Both would be on debut if picked. NSW coach Brad Fittler said that his back-up players would be ready if needed.

Queensland have Valentine Holmes available, after he was suspended for game one, but he will struggle to get a start after the Origin I win, according to Maroons selector Darren Lockyer.