State of Origin news | NSW team changes for game two, Gutherson, Wighton, Keary, Walker

It was a gamble that worked beautifully last year for NSW but the Blues’ out-of-position centre pairing is under the microscope after an Origin I loss in Adelaide.

While Andrew Johns called for Cody Walker to replace Luke Keary at five-eighth in Origin II, Jack Wighton and Clint Gutherson both made defensive misses that led to tries as Queensland scored an 18-14 upset in the series opener.

Wighton and Tom Trbojevic were sensational in 2019 as makeshift centres but the Raiders five-eighth struggled on the left edge against Dane Gagai on Wednesday night, in particular on a runaway try that the Maroons phenom set-up for Xavier Coates.

Eels fullback Gutherson, on Origin debut, produced two try assists at right centre for Josh Addo-Carr but was also bumped off by Queensland’s Kurt Capewell before he put AJ Brimson away for Queensland’s first try. The misses came four minutes apart in the second half and let Queensland surpass NSW’s 10-0 half-time lead.

NSW coach Brad Fittler admitted post-match that he had some thinking to do about his line-up, with a 27-man squad at his disposal if changes are deemed necessary. Specialist centre Zac Lomax is among the back-up options, while there will likely be calls for Wighton to be considered at No.6 for added power in the halves.

“There’s a few boys there that have been training for two or three weeks and if they get called upon, they’ll be ready,” Fittler said on Nine, having previously mulled the idea of rotating his players anyway with three Origin games back-to-back in the post-season.

Queensland legend Darren Lockyer said that there were obvious issues with the makeshift Blues centres.

“I think the biggest headache for NSW is I don’t think Wighton gets involved enough in the centres and I don’t think Gutherson’s comfortable where he is. I think that’s something that Brad will look at,” Lockyer said on Nine.

NSW great Peter Sterling replied: “They’re both players playing out of position to where they do in club football, so there’s going to be some serious conversations inside the NSW camp as to what they put on the paddock next week.”

Maroons great Sam Thaiday said that Gagai had done a number on Wighton, despite the Canberra star’s NRL-best form this season.

“That battle on Queensland’s right-hand side against Jack Wighton, who was the Dally M Player of the Year, so he’s a pretty handy player … Dane didn’t make him look like a bum but showed him up a few times,” Thaiday said on TODAY.

“The try he set up for Xavier Coates was an amazing try. He was just outstanding defensively as well.”

Former Blues captain Paul Gallen noted that “a couple of one-on-one misses by the centres of the Blues” had been telling. He also suggested that Walker may replace Keary at five-eighth; the Roosters star was lively on debut but unable to deliver a result in the second half, and the Blues’ backs are now against the wall.

“I think there will be some [team] changes,” Gallen said on Nine.

“Cam Murray was injured pretty badly and I don’t think he’ll be right in a week’s time, if again the whole series. Jack Wighton went down with an injury at the end, he did finish the game. Obviously Boyd Cordner had an HIA, he passed the HIA and came back. So I think there will be some change with injury.

“I thought Cody Walker did really well when he came on, I thought he changed the game a little bit. He definitely looked sharp in attack.

“There was a lot of talk about the halves last night, didn’t take control of the game. I thought when Cody Walker came on the field, he did look the most threatening of all the halfbacks on the field.

“Whether they’ve got enough time to change the half combination, I’m not too sure. They’ve got to play next week in a must-win game, so I don’t expect too many big changes but there will be some forced changes.

“It’s going to be a big selection call for Freddy over the next few days I think.”

On top of calling for Keary to be replaced by Walker, Johns said that NSW halfback Nathan Cleary needed to lift; in particular, his combination with superstar fullback James Tedesco.

“Probably just more creativity. Bringing Tedesco into play; Tedesco around the ruck tonight in that first half was really dangerous when Cook got out of dummy-half. in the second half, he did a lot of that donkey work, a lot of the hard work going out,” Johns said on Nine.

“I’d like to see Nathan get hold of James and get him in certain areas where he can use his speed but also have that get out of jail play, that trick shot to free up his outside men coming out of trouble. But he’s still learning his craft.”

There was some criticism of NSW’s starting front-rowers, Daniel Saifiti and Junior Paulo, for lacking impact in the second half after a massive start. However, Fittler said that he was pleased with the efforts of both props. Paulo was on debut.

While the Blues are scrambling for answers before a sudden-death Origin II at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium next Wednesday, Wayne Bennett’s young Maroons are buzzing.

Lockyer said that due to the winning start, superstar Valentine Holmes may be left out for game two despite becoming available after a suspension for game one.

“Valentine Holmes is available next week – but no, if you don’t have any injuries, you don’t change,” said Lockyer, a Queensland selector.

“You just keep it as it is because that was a great performance and they’ll be rewarded with another jersey.”