State of Origin, Cameron Murray suffers ugly injury in Origin One

Blues youngster Cameron Murray will race the clock to be fit for Origin II after suffering a serious hamstring injury in the series opener in Adelaide.

Murray hobbled from the field shortly before half-time in Queensland’s 18-14 ambush over the Blues, after twisting awkwardly in a strong challenge.

The Souths star was spotted undoing his strapping in the dressing room at half-time before it was confirmed he’d not be returning for the second period.

Murray goes down in awkward tackle. (Nine) (Nine)

Meanwhile, the Maroons are confident Kurt Capewell will be able to shrug off a tweak to a pre-existing groin injury after he pulled up hurt in the dying minutes of Game One.

Nine’s sideline reporter Danika Mason reports the Maroons have claimed Capewell will be fit for Game Two in Sydney next Wednesday.

Blue skipper Boyd Cordner and Christian Welch will also be closely monitored after both sustained head knocks and underwent HIA’s.

It’s a concerning development for the Roosters skipper who suffered a troubling year with concussion.