Squiggly Monster Is Unmasked as Famous Comedian

A new episode of the hit FOX singing competition series sees performances from Group C singers that include the Broccoli, the Jellyfish, the Mushroom and the Squiggly Monster.

“The Masked Singer” returned with a new episode on Wednesday, November 4. Among the performers that night were the Broccoli, the Jellyfish, the Mushroom and the Squiggly Monster who were from Group C. They hit the stage to perform before panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger and special guest judge Wayne Brady before one was sent home.

The first singer was the Mushroom, who belted out Cher‘s “If I Could Turn Back Time”. The Mushroom’s clues included human brain on a plate and the panelists named Donald Glover, Adam Lambert and Jaden Smith among their guesses.





Up next was the Broccoli, who opted to sing “Hello” by Lionel Richie. He included a roulette table in his magic clue. The panelists thought that the Broccoli might be Wayne Newton, Martin Short or Jason Alexander.





Squiggly Monster then hit the stage to sing “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones. He admitted that despite his “unbridled handsomeness,” there’s “more than meets the eye” with him. He also said that he was “bullied for being different” and the final clue included a cuddly stuffed bear. Among the guesses were Ted Danson, David Hasselhoff and Al Gore.





Concluding the night was the Jellyfish, who said that she was “super competitive,” adding that she thought family was so important to her. Singing Patsy Cline‘s “Crazy”, the Jellyfish had a stuffed tiger in her clue. The panelists threw some celebrity names including Sofia Richie, Lana Condor, Jamie Lynn Spears and Halle Bailey.





Host Nick Cannon then announced that the Squiggly Monster was eliminated that night. Nick then revealed the first impression guesses which included Bob Saget, Fabio and one of the Ying Yang Twins.





The Squiggly Monster was actually Bob Saget!