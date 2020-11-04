Springboks commit to Rugby Championship until 2030

The Springboks will play in the Rugby Championship until at least 2030, governing body Sanzaar has confirmed.

There had been speculation that the Boks may exit the tournament in favour of a shift to Europe.

SA Rugby has committed to the Rugby Championship until 2030,

organising body Sanzaar said on Wednesday, after the World Cup holders’

absence from this year’s edition sparked speculation they may shift to

Europe.

The announcement is a boon for the game in the southern hemisphere,

after coronavirus disruption tore Super Rugby apart and left question

marks over the “flagship” Rugby Championship.

“The southern hemisphere rugby powers have recognised the need for

change in these difficult times and have committed to an international

rugby future through to 2030,” Sanzaar said in a statement.

However, the “Sanzaar entity” and domestic and provincial tournaments

will also undergo “restructuring”, Sanzaar (South Africa, New Zealand,

Australia and Argentina Rugby) added.

South Africa lifted their third World Cup a year ago in Japan,

underlining the strength of rugby in the southern hemisphere whose teams

have won all but one of the tournament’s nine editions.

The Springboks, who haven’t played since beating England in the final

in Yokohama, withdrew from the Rugby Championship citing government

travel restrictions and concerns over player welfare.

It came after South Africa pulled most of their club teams out of

Super Rugby in favour of Europe’s PRO14, following negotiations between

New Zealand and Australia over a bilateral competition.

But Sanzaar said the Rugby Championship, rebranded as the Tri Nations

this year and featuring just New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, will

remain intact.

“The Rugby Championship will continue to be the flagship of southern

hemisphere rugby for the next decade and as in the past will be the key

driver and pathway for the unions’ continued success at the highest

levels of the game including the Rugby World Cup,” Sanzaar said.

“The joint-venture members Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and

South Africa are committed to the Championship and to its continued

evolution where future growth and expansion form part of a revised

10-year plan.”

The Rugby Championship will now be played in a 12-match, mini-tour

format with the teams facing each other home or away. However, Sanzaar

flagged further changes ahead, saying it was at the start of a “phased

progression process”.

“The recommitment by the four unions to the long-term future of the

international game is an important start as we embark in a new direction

for both the unions and the organisation over the coming years,” said

Sanzaar CEO Andy Marinos.

“This is the first of a number of announcements that will be made

over the coming weeks and months as we continue to plan into 2021 and

beyond.”