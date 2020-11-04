South Korea Detains North Korean Who Crossed Demilitarized Zone

SEOUL, South Korea — The South Korean military on Wednesday detained a man from North Korea ​who crossed the countries’ heavily armed land border and triggered an extensive manhunt, officials said.

Military units had been on heightened alert since late Tuesday when signs were discovered ​​that barbed-wire fences along the eastern border had been breached​ by a possible defector from the North.

The military later said that its soldiers had detained a North Korean man​ without incident on Wednesday morning​.

Officials were investigating why the man crossed the 2.5-mile-wide Demilitarized Zone, or DMZ, separating the two Koreas and fortified by wire fences, minefields and armed sentries on both sides. There was no unusual military movement in North Korea around the the man was believed to have ​crossed, officials said.