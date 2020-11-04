Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Comcast and Walmart to develop and distribute smart TVs together; TVs will run Comcast software and Walmart will promote them for a recurring revenue — Under the terms being discussed, the retail giant would promote TV sets running Comcast software and receive share of recurring revenue
Sources: Comcast and Walmart to develop and distribute smart TVs together; TVs will run Comcast software and Walmart will promote them for a recurring revenue (Wall Street Journal)
Wall Street Journal: