Home Technology Sources: Comcast and Walmart to develop and distribute smart TVs together; TVs...

Sources: Comcast and Walmart to develop and distribute smart TVs together; TVs will run Comcast software and Walmart will promote them for a recurring revenue (Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
6


Wall Street Journal:

Sources: Comcast and Walmart to develop and distribute smart TVs together; TVs will run Comcast software and Walmart will promote them for a recurring revenue  —  Under the terms being discussed, the retail giant would promote TV sets running Comcast software and receive share of recurring revenue

RELATED ARTICLES

©