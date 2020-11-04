Socios to launch fan token for major Ukrainian esports organization By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

Socios to launch fan token for major Ukrainian esports organization

Natus Vincere, a Ukrainian multi-game organization, has announced plans to launch a fan token on blockchain-based platform Socios.

According to a Nov. 4 announcement, the token will enable a number of new fan engagement opportunities, including the right to vote in polls as well as the chance to earn unique rewards linked to the organization.