Socios to launch fan token for major Ukrainian esports organization By Cointelegraph

Socios to launch fan token for major Ukrainian esports organization
Natus Vincere, a Ukrainian multi-game organization, has announced plans to launch a fan token on blockchain-based platform Socios.
According to a Nov. 4 announcement, the token will enable a number of new fan engagement opportunities, including the right to vote in polls as well as the chance to earn unique rewards linked to the organization.
