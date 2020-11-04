Should you buy a Chromebox in 2020?

Best answer: We don’t see new Chromeboxes every month or so like we do with Chromebooks, and there will almost certainly be new models released later this year. what’s available right now makes for an awesome desktop experience though, so there is no need to play the waiting game.

Chromeboxes are safe, secure, and easy desktops

Unlike a laptop, a Chromebox is always plugged in and has a fan to keep things a little cooler. That means they can run a little hotter and a little harder than the same components would inside a laptop. It also means that today’s Chromeboxes are going to handle whatever Chrome can throw at it — including Android apps and Linux apps — just fine for the foreseeable future.

But what about tomorrow’s Chromeboxes? Manufacturers are releasing new Chromeboxes for 2021, but there’s no need to wait for the next-gen unless you’re looking at the very low end or high end when it comes to a specific model.

As someone who often likes to chase specs, I know it’s always tough to make a purchase when you know something new will arrive not too long after you’ve spent your money, but a Chromebox isn’t one of the things you need to wait for. The upcoming models will have better processors and faster RAM, but you’ll not see much difference unless you go for the cheapest option or the very best option. And really, you should never do either when buying a Chromebox.

There are some great choices out there when it comes to buying, too. ASUS offers a Chromebox that can be configured to suit your needs no matter what you’re trying to do with the Chromebox 3. Most users will be fine with one of the cheaper options, but power users can buy an Intel Core i7-powered model that’s complete overkill in all the good ways.