Shilpa Shetty Kundra joins the Karwa Chauth celebration at Anil Kapoor’s residence

Every year Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor keeps a special function at her place for Karwa Chauth and several B-town ladies line up to do the pooja together. Today was no different. Just like every year, ladies came in decked up looking their best in ethnic attires for the special day.

Spotted at the Anil Kapoor residence were Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Bhavna Panday, Rohit Dhawan’s wife Jaanvi Dhawan, Varun Dhawan’s girlfriend Natasha Dalal and a few other women who came in to celebrate the festival of love. Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked fantastic in a red and gold saree with bangles and crimson red lipstick to add some oomph to the look. Check out all the pictures from the spot below…