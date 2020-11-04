Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Bipasha Basu, Tahira Kashyap share good wishes for Karwa Chauth

Today, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, several married women keep a fast for their husband’s long life and many husbands too do the same for their lovely ladies. So on the special day, several B-town ladies took to social media to wish their fans and followers a very happy and safe Karwa Chauth in the times of corona. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Hema Malini, Bipasha Basu, Raveena Tandon, Tahira Kashyap and more posted about the festival.

Hema Malini tweeted saying, “Today is Karwa Chauth. To all of you observing this fast, I convey my best wishes for a fulfilling, blessed Karwa Chauth where all your prayers come true.”

On the other hand, Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Karva chauth in times of corona! Honestly, I had set out to make snowflakes ( paucity of time leads to this kind of self art) until someone pointed out why would you make coronavirus!! Now blame it on my skills or mind being clouded constantly by this stupid virus wishing you all a very happy corona free #karvachauth #gocoronago.”

While Bipasha Basu captioned her post as, “Happy Karwachauth. Last year #karwachauth memories. We literally chased the moon and broke our fast on the street as we had a family dinner planned post the ritual. Things I make @iamksgofficial do:) and he always encourages my enthusiasm in everythingWe both fast together each year … another day to celebrate togetherness and our love I love… love.” Check out all the posts below…