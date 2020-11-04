Shabana Azmi talks about female infanticide

When Shabana Azmi gives her nod to any film, you know that you’re in for some great content. Her recently released film Kaali Khuhi which streamed on an OTT platform has taken everyone by surprise. Shabana Azmi spoke to a leading daily and rightfully pointed out in the interview that discussion on women-empowerment won’t be significant if we can’t protect the girl-child.



In her interview with the daily, Shabana Azmi talks about this malpractice, “This practice, and the fact that it doesn’t get the kind of attention that it needs to be eliminated continues to shock me.” The actress further adds, “Female infanticide happens in metropolitan cities too. Why is it mandatory for hospitals to ban sex (determination)? Because the practice exists, right? Unless the patriarchal mindset changes, this will continue to happen.”





Shabana Azmi even states that the upbringing of the child can surely help to bring a change and even prevent this malpractice, “Raise girls and boys as equals. Train sons to respect daughters. Stop objectifying women in ads, films, and literature. Celebrate stories about women who can become role models.” Now that’s one inspirational interview we get to read today.