Save $40 on one of the best value Android phones with this Black Friday deal

Black Friday is home to seemingly endless deals. Whether it be video games, televisions, kitchen appliances, or anything else in between, chances are you can find some sort of discount for it during this time of year.

That’s also the case when it comes to Android phones, with Black Friday 2020 already offering quite a few noteworthy savings. Joining the list of Android deals this Black Friday is the TCL 10L, which is on sale right now.

The TCL 10L normally sells for $250, but if you clip a free coupon before checkout on Amazon, you can instantly save $40 — bringing the final price down to just $210. For a phone that’s already very affordable without any extra discounts, this is incredibly tempting.

There are plenty of cheap Android phones to choose from these days, so what makes the TCL 10L special? When looking at all of the specs and features you're getting for such a small amount of money, it really is one of the best deals out there.

There are plenty of cheap Android phones to choose from these days, so what makes the TCL 10L special? When looking at all of the specs and features you’re getting for such a small amount of money, it really is one of the best deals out there.

Starting with the display, the TCL 10L has a 6.53-inch LCD panel with a crisp Full HD+ resolution. It’s also powered by TCL’s NXTVISION screen technology, which promises more vibrant colors and sharper details. If you watch a lot of YouTube or play endless mobile games, this is a screen that’ll do all of your content justice.

Powering all of those things is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and 6GB of RAM, which translates to there being more than enough horsepower for the vast majority of tasks. This is paired with 64GB of expandable storage and a 4,000 mAh battery — offering more than enough endurance to get through a full day of heavy use.

Another highlight of the TCL 10L is its camera setup. You’ll find a total of four camera sensors on the back, including a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor. Image quality isn’t the absolute best we’ve ever seen, but for quickly sharing photos on Twitter and Instagram, it gets the job done.

Outside of those core specs, other aspects of the TCL 10L are just as noteworthy. A built-in NFC chip allows you to perform contactless Google Pay payments, which isn’t something we always see with phones this cheap. There’s also a special “Smart Key” button that you can reprogram to do just about anything you want.

There aren’t many Android phones we can wholeheartedly recommend for around $200, so if you’re in need of a new handset and like what you’re seeing with the TCL 10L, you better act fast.