Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 1.13% By .com

.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 1.13%.

The best performers of the session on the were Arab Sea Information Systems Co SJSC (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 8.00 points to trade at 88.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Red Sea Housing Services Company (SE:) added 9.98% or 2.02 points to end at 22.26 and Anaam International Holding Group (SE:) was up 9.96% or 10.40 points to 114.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Al Kathiri Holding Co (SE:), which fell 3.37% or 2.90 points to trade at 83.10 at the close. Saudi Airlines Catering Company (SE:) declined 2.06% or 1.60 points to end at 76.00 and The Qassim Cement Co (SE:) was down 1.33% or 1.00 points to 74.00.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 183 to 13 and 8 ended unchanged.

Shares in Arab Sea Information Systems Co SJSC (SE:) rose to all time highs; rising 10.00% or 8.00 to 88.00. Shares in Red Sea Housing Services Company (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 9.98% or 2.02 to 22.26. Shares in Anaam International Holding Group (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 9.96% or 10.40 to 114.80.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 2.18% or 0.82 to $38.48 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 2.22% or 0.88 to hit $40.59 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.05% or 0.95 to trade at $1909.45 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.02% to 4.3911, while USD/SAR unchanged 0.00% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.02% at 93.545.

