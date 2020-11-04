Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets fourth One UI 3.0 (Android 11) beta with improved Space Zoom

Just a few days back, Samsung rolled out the third One UI 3.0 (Android 11) beta for the Galaxy S20 series in Germany. The company has now released a new One UI 3.0 beta with camera quality improvements and some UI tweaks for three of its best Android phones. While the fourth One UI 3.0 beta is currently available only in Germany, it is likely to become available in the U.S. within the next few days.

Source: AhmedMomen at XDA

Although the changelog doesn’t shed much light on the camera improvements, the folks at SamMobile claim Samsung has improved the performance of the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 100x Space Zoom feature. The phone now takes clearer photos at 100x zoom, although the difference isn’t massive.

Along with the camera improvements, the update also adds a new screen resolution menu. Like the previous beta, the latest One UI 3.0 build brings a few stability improvements as well. If you are running One UI 3.0 beta on your Galaxy S20 series phone, you should soon be able to download it by opening the Settings app and making your way to Software Update > Download and install.

Since Samsung has already rolled out four One UI 3.0 beta builds to the Galaxy S20 series, it shouldn’t take too long for Samsung to start rolling out the stable One UI 3.0 update. As confirmed by Samsung Malaysia recently, the stable update is expected to begin rolling out sometime later this month.