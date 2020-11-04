Ryan Fitzpatrick wears booty shorts at Dolphins practice to honor traded teammate

Tua Tagavailoa is the Dolphins’ starting quarterback now, but all eyes were on demoted backup Ryan Fitzpatrick during the team’s practice on Wednesday.

That’s because “Fitz magic” was rocking some super short shorts, showing off the junk in his trunk.

Why was that the outfit of choice?

Well, according to Miami linebacker Jerome Baker, Fitz was paying tribute to former teammate Isaiah Ford, who was traded to the Patriots on Tuesday. The ex-Dolphins receiver was known for wearing short shorts in practice, and apparently the two were close enough for Fitzpatrick to feel the need to honor him.

Receiver Isaiah Ford was the short shorts guy and after he was traded Tuesday, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick seemingly took up the mantle for one practice in respect. Also, Fitz has chopped his beard. Photos by @CTJPhoto pic.twitter.com/eCDTkd7RcX — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) November 4, 2020

Here are some of the reaction’s to the quarterback’s much needed supply of comedic relief: