Ruth Wilson Reveals Details On Mysterious The Affair Departure

She added, per The Hollywood Reporter, “It was before #MeToo and before Harvey Weinstein—and yet my instincts were very clear and strong about what I felt was wrong, about what was going on, and what I didn’t feel safe about.”

During Ruth’s departure in 2018, reports suggested she left due to a pay disparity between her and co-star Dominic West and a toxic work environment. However, she shut down those rumors in an interview with The New York Times.

“It isn’t about pay parity, and it wasn’t about other jobs,” she mentioned at the time. “But I’m not really allowed to talk about it.”

“There is a much bigger story,” Ruth hinted, adding that the publication should reach out to series co-creator Sarah Treem.

Following the star’s interview, Sarah released a statement that not only touched on Ruth’s exit but her character’s fate: “The character of Allison had run its course. By completing her arc this season, the consequences of her death will lead to compelling storylines for our final season.”