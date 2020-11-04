Ruth Wilson Left ‘The Affair’ Because She ‘Didn’t Feel Safe’ on Set

WENN

The British actress finally talks about the reason behind her abrupt departure from the Dominic West-fronted TV show, two years after she quit the Showtime series.

–

Ruth Wilson has finally broken her silence about her decision to quit hit TV drama “The Affair“, confessing she has spent a year figuring out how to talk about it.

The Brit abruptly exited the series without explanation in 2018, amid reports she was unhappy with the nudity required of her and the alleged hostility behind the scenes.

Promoting her movie “Little Strangers” on “CBS This Morning” in August, 2018, she told Gayle King, “I did want to leave but I’m not allowed to talk about why,” prompting the TV presenter to ask her if it had anything to do with salary issues.

“I’ve never complained to (network bosses at) Showtime about pay parity,” Wilson said.

But she told Britain’s she was paid less than her co-star Dominic West.

Now, Ruth tells Stylist, “The reason I haven’t gone into The Affair is that I haven’t worked out how to discuss it. There’s a lot of noise and anger surrounding it, and really the power rests with me to choose how I discuss my life and my experiences.”

“What’s important to say is that I did speak up. I did have a voice. I did stand up for myself. There was a situation on The Affair where things didn’t feel right, and I dealt with them, and I managed to protect myself.”

“It was before #MeToo and before Harvey Weinstein (scandal) – and yet my instincts were very clear and strong about what I felt was wrong, about what was going on, and what I didn’t feel safe about.”