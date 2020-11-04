Ruth Wilson: Exit Interview About Controversial ‘The Affair’ Departure

RELATED STORIES

Ruth Wilson is shedding additional (and extremely cryptic) light on her controversial 2018 departure from Showtime’s The Affair.

In an interview with Stylist (via THR), the His Dark Materials actress says she walked away from her role as Alison ahead of the series’ fifth and final season because there were things she “didn’t feel safe about,” adding, “The reason I haven’t gone into [my] Affair [exit] is that I haven’t worked out how to discuss it. There’s a lot of noise and anger surrounding it, and really the power rests with me to choose how I discuss my life and my experiences.”

In December 2019, THR reported that Wilson had taken issue with “the frequency and nature of certain nude scenes” — some of which she is said to have deemed purely “titillating.” She also reportedly refused to shoot an “aggressive sex scene” in which she was pushed up against a tree by leading man Dominic West.

In response, Affair showrunner and co-creator Sarah Treem insisted at the time that she “tried to protect” Wilson “and shoot sex scenes safely and respectfully.”

Without directly addressing the alleged issues surrounding the sex scenes, Wilson told Stylist, “What’s important to say is that I did speak up. I did have a voice. I did stand up for myself. There was a situation on The Affair where things didn’t feel right, and I dealt with them, and I managed to protect myself.

“It was before #MeToo and before Harvey Weinstein,” she added, “and yet my instincts were very clear and strong about what I felt was wrong, about what was going on, and what I didn’t feel safe about.”