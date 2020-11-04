Rounding Out the SEC Soccer Regular Season

Photo: SEC Staff

As we head into the final week of the soccer season, very little has been decided for the seeding for the SEC Tournament.

The single-elimination tournament begins Friday, Nov. 13, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Orange Beach Sportsplex in Orange Beach, Ala. All 14 teams will participate in the tournament, with the two division champions serving as the top two seeds. The remaining 12 teams will be seeded based on overall conference standing.

The SEC’s Eastern Division champion won’t be determined until this weekend when South Carolina visits Tennessee on Friday. The Gamecocks currently sit atop the division with 12 points in the division, but a Volunteer victory would put Tennessee in first place with 13 points.

Arkansas is in control of receiving the Western Division’s top two tournament seed with 15 division points with one game remaining. Texas A,amp;M has points with two games remaining. If the Aggies win both matches and Arkansas loses, they could tie with 15 points but Arkansas owns the tie-breaker by having won the head-to-head meeting between the schools.

Eight teams – South Carolina, Arkansas, Texas A,amp;M, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Ole Miss – are all in the mix to finish in the top four of the overall conference standings. Doing so will earn them a double bye in the tournament.

The Road To Orange Beach provides a full breakdown of standings and tie-breakers heading into the final weekend of the regular season.