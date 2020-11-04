Republican incumbent Senator Collins claims victory in Maine By

© . Election Day in Bangor, Maine
WASHINGTON () – Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins claimed victory in her U.S. Senate re-election contest on Wednesday, saying her Democratic challenger has called to concede the race.
“This is an affirmation of the work that I’m doing in Washington,” Collins told reporters. Her rival, Democrat Sarah Gideon, has scheduled an announcement.
