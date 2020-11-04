Republican incumbent Senator Collins claims victory in Maine By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Election Day in Bangor, Maine

WASHINGTON () – Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins claimed victory in her U.S. Senate re-election contest on Wednesday, saying her Democratic challenger has called to concede the race.

“This is an affirmation of the work that I’m doing in Washington,” Collins told reporters. Her rival, Democrat Sarah Gideon, has scheduled an announcement.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR