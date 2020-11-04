Report: Bears to release WR Ted Ginn Jr.

Ted Ginn Jr.’s time with the Chicago Bears has reportedly come to an end after just six games.

Chicago is set to release the veteran wide receiver on Wednesday, according to Pro Football Talk. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears in May and did not play in Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints.

When he was in the lineup, Ginn had three catches for 40 yards and returned five punts for 24 yards.

The 35-year-old has been in the NFL for 14 seasons, playing for the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints on top of the Bears.

It’ll be interesting to see if Ginn joins another team this season. Some organizations in need of a wide receiver may check in on him, though we’ll have to wait and see.

Ginn has reeled in 412 receptions for 5,742 yards and 33 touchdowns during his career. His best season came in 2015 when he reeled in 44 catches for 739 yards and 10 touchdowns as a member of the Panthers.