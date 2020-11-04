Report: 49ers shut down facility after positive COVID-19 tests

The San Francisco 49ers will be without Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle for a while — potentially for the remainder of the season after both suffered injuries against the Seattle Seahawks — but that’s not what is worrying the team on Wednesday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers shut down their team facility following positive COVID-19 test results. Schefter adds that wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has tested positive for the virus. It’s unclear if more players have tested positive, but the team is doing contact tracing to determine who else may be at risk.