Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy resume shoot for Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji’s most ambitious project Brahmastra has been in the making for the longest time. This superhero flick starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in leads has been shot for some 173 days already and the cast and the crew are finally in the last leg of the schedule.



According to reports in Mumbai Mirror, Brahmastra has gone back on track and will have a 10-day schedule in a Mumbai studio. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy will be shooting for the film and will try to finish the remaining scenes. While this 10-day schedule will complete all the scenes that need to be shot, it’s also reported that Ayan has still two songs pending to be filmed. The makers have decided that the songs will be shot only next year.





The release date for Brahmastra will also be decided once the theatres re-open. Amidst this pandemic, Ayan made sure that the scenes that were shot, underwent post-production work and teams from across the globe were hired for visual-effects work. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan reportedly plays a cameo in the movie.