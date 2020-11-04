Rami Malek on Rumors His ‘No Time to Die’ Character Is Bond Villain Dr. No: ‘You Will Be Shocked’

Universal Pictures

The Academy Award-winning actor responds to fan theories that he’s secretly playing Dr. No, though his villainous character has been officially addressed as Safin.

A good movie is known for keeping a twist until the climax, so Rami Malek won’t spill any about his movie “No Time to Die“. Amid the long wait for the next James Bond film, the actor has responded to one of biggest fan theories about his villainous character.

There have been rambling talks that the “Bohemian Rhapsody” star is secretly playing Dr. No in the upcoming movie, though his character has been officially addressed as Safin in interviews and promotional photos. Dr. No is the first villain that the 007 agent ever faced on the big screen.

Fueling the speculation is the fact that Malek’s character is barely seen without gloves on in footage of the movie. Dr. No famously had robotic hands in the 1962 Bond film, which was titled after the main villain.

In a new interview with British GQ, Malek admitted that he’s aware of the rumors saying he’s possibly playing a 21st incarnation of Dr. No. “Yes,” he responded to the question, nodding thoughtfully. Remaining tight-lipped, he added, “That’s interesting. I’m not going to bite on that, but I do think it’s interesting. They’ll just have to wait and see.”

One thing for sure, the 39-year-old actor claimed that viewers will be blown away by the film. “Let the rumors fly,” he said, before teasing, “because no matter what you expect from this movie, you will be shocked when you watch the film. I will not add any fuel to that fire.”

Director Cary Fukunaga, meanwhile, explained how “No Time to Die” villain is designed as the largest Bond film to date. “Once we got into Christoph Waltz/Blofeld territory, you can’t go small again,” he told the publication. “We had to think bigger. It’s tricky because you don’t want to make a cliche super villain, but you have to make someone that’s threatening not only to Bond and the people he loves but to the world at large.”

“No Time to Die” theatrical release has been pushed back several times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, MGM and Eon Productions announced that the movie will arrive on April 2, 2021.