R. Kelly’s Jury To Remain Anonymous

Bradley Lamb
The jury for R. Kelly’s upcoming trial is to remain anonymous, a judge has ruled.

“The government has established that empaneling an anonymous and partially sequestered jury is warranted,” the judge wrote, adding that marshals would escort jurors in and out of the Brooklyn federal courthouse each day. They are also to be sequestered during all breaks to protect them from outside influence. 

“Empaneling an anonymous jury is appropriate given the seriousness of the charges, the defendant’s history of obstructing the judicial process, the potential for juror intimidation and the intensity of media attention given to this case,” she wrote.

