R. Kelly’s Jury To Remain Anonymous

The jury for R. Kelly’s upcoming trial is to remain anonymous, a judge has ruled.

“The government has established that empaneling an anonymous and partially sequestered jury is warranted,” the judge wrote, adding that marshals would escort jurors in and out of the Brooklyn federal courthouse each day. They are also to be sequestered during all breaks to protect them from outside influence.

“Empaneling an anonymous jury is appropriate given the seriousness of the charges, the defendant’s history of obstructing the judicial process, the potential for juror intimidation and the intensity of media attention given to this case,” she wrote.

The jurors will be allowed to return home at the end of the day.

Kelly faces various federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, including violations of the Mann Act, which prevents trafficking people across state lines for prostitution or sexual activity. The disgraced singer is being held without bail in federal prison in Chicago, where he also faces federal and state charges.

The star maintains his innocence.

Kelly’s trial was scheduled to begin in federal court in Brooklyn in September but was delayed and not given a set date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.