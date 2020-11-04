Punter a millionaire thanks to record $28 bet

A lucky Melbourne Cup punter has more than a million reasons to never forget the 2020 edition of the race after winning the biggest prize ever paid out by the New Zealand TAB on the race.

The bet, placed at the Bishopdale TAB outlet in Christchurch, returned AUD$1.09 million for a $112 outlay.

TAB executive chair Dean McKenzie said the winning bet was the largest paid out by the TAB in recent memory.

“The retired man from Bishopdale in Christchurch placed a combination of First4 bets totalling $112. One of those combinations for $28 returned $1,093,384,” McKenzie said.

“The man received $36,446.17 for every dollar he bet.

Twilight Payment, ridden by Jye McNeil, wins the 2020 Melbourne Cup from Tiger Moth. (Getty)

“We have been back through our records and this is the biggest collect we have ever returned. Looking back as far as 2013, the next biggest Melbourne Cup win was $364,016 (AUD$340,707),” McKenzie said.

Bishopdale TAB branch manager Kerralyn Hooper confirmed the man had been a loyal customer there for 25 years.

“I have been involved with the TAB for 25 years and I have never seen anything like it. The customer is well known to us and a really nice guy, so we are just thrilled for him,” she said.

“It was just surreal to see somebody win that amount of money. I think initially our excitement was higher than his because he was still in shock.”

Hooper said the man was trying to be very discrete when he came into the store on Wednesday to claim his winnings.

“He was holding it back a wee bit, but I think everyone could see something was happening.”

She said before this the biggest win she had seen in the store was about $200,000 (AUD$187,193).

“It’s nice to actually have someone win like this about in a physical, retail store. Cup Day was different than usual with the new Covid case in the community.

“It all got started a bit late, people didn’t start trickling in until around 4pm.”

Many in the Bishopdale store were not aware one of their fellow punters had won big.

“Well it certainly wasn’t my horse, he broke his leg,” one man said.

One of the favourites to win, Anthony Van Dyck, was euthanised after fracturing his fetlock in the race.

New Zealanders set a new Melbourne Cup betting record on Tuesday with bets totalling $11.5m (AUD$10,763,643) on the cup race alone.

That figure exceeded the previous highest turnover on the race of $10.3m (AUD$964,0480) set in 2018.