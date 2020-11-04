Priyanka Chopra Jonas loves simple workouts

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always flaunted her perfect physique on the red carpet and believes that workouts are necessary to remain fit. Today, we dig into the global diva’s fitness quotes and figure out her simple fitness regime.



Priyanka once told Times Of India that her workouts last for an hour and that she’s not completely a gym-junkie. “I am not a gym-freak, but do work out regularly to keep the body well-toned. The idea is to keep fit and healthy and not shrink myself by two or three sizes.” The actress loves doing cardio which mainly includes treadmill sprints. She also indulges in spin classes and yoga which helps her to relax and refresh.

