Posthaste: No Blue wave, but there has certainly been the revenge of the Red

The final tally is still not in but prospects of a Democratic Blue Wave, with former vice-president Joe Biden flipping the key states of Florida and Texas and the Democrats storming the Senate, dissipated early on in the night.

In fact, the Republicans have launched their own assault with a vengeance, with many motivated by the Democrats’ very-left leaning policies. It was their revenge. As it stands, the Republican voters have delivered 48 per cent of the votes for U.S. President Donald Trump, with Democrats voters making up 50 per cent — so it’s not exactly a blowout either way, no matter who emerges as the president. Trump has 66.7 million popular votes as of this morning, which is already better than the nearly 63 million votes he garnered in 2016. Biden has 69 million votes.

Regardless of who wins from here, we will be in for gridlock that could hurt U.S. economic growth, slow a response to the virus and leave political divisions festering in the country.

“The election outcome has morphed from a wide victory margin for the Blue Wave to a more complicated result perhaps determined by the Supreme Court. At the time of writing, President Donald Trump has threatened to mount challenges in the Supreme Court over,” wrote Sean Darby, global equity strategist at Jefferies LLC. “This means it could potentially take weeks for a result to be known. This could complicate the process for getting a stimulus bill passed before Xmas.”

While most polls — yeah, those folks — and major media outlets still believe Biden could pull this off, it appears to be a rejection of the Democrats’ more progressive policies that Americans don’t appear to be ready for.

And it has showed up in the Senate races. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cruised to re-election in Kentucky, while South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close confidante of Trump, triumphed over hard-charging Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, reports. Both parties had 47 seats with 6 seats still to be decided.

“The most important driver there is Republicans holding onto the Senate, thereby the fiscal package of three trillion will not be coming through and in the composition of the package, it will be less focussed on state aid or infrastructure spending and more focussed on corporate tax cuts,” said Valentijn Van Nieuwenhuijzen, chief investment officer at NN Investment Partners, told .