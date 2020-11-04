Russell Brandom / The Verge:
Portland, Maine votes to ban the use of facial recognition by police and city agencies, entitling surveilled citizens to $1,000+ — Private citizens are entitled to a minimum of $1,000 in fines if they are subjected to a facial recognition scan by police,nbsp; — Portland, Maine has passed …
Portland, Maine votes to ban the use of facial recognition by police and city agencies, entitling surveilled citizens to $1,000+ (Russell Brandom/The Verge)
Russell Brandom / The Verge: