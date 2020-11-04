Pooja Hegde’s latest airport look has the perfect blend of comfort and style

Pooja Hegde, who has been in the news for her upcoming film Radhe Shyam, has also been impressing the fashion police. The actress has done a couple of projects in Bollywood and is set to star in one of the most awaited films Radhe Shyam alongside South superstar Prabhas and the first look of the film was recently released too.

Today, we snapped the diva as she jetted off from the city looking fabulous as ever. Pooja did not go overboard for her airport look as she kept it comfortable yet chic. Opting for a pair of jet-black jeggings, a pair of white sneakers and a really cool sweatshirt, the actress happily posed for the paparazzi before heading into the airport. Pooja seemed set to travel in full safety gear with her mask on and carried a big handbag with all her travel essentials. Check out her latest pictures below…