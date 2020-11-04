PM of Melania’s homeland congratulates Trump on victory By

Matilda Coleman
Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa

SARAJEVO () – Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa congratulated Donald Trump on what he described in a tweet as a clear victory in the U.S. presidential election, becoming the first European Union leader to do so.

“It’s pretty clear that American people have elected @realDonaldTrump @Mike_Pence for #4moreyears,” said the leader of the tiny Alpine country, which is homeland of first lady Melania Trump.

“More delays and facts denying from #MSM, bigger the final triumph for #POTUS,” tweeted Jansa, a rightist politician who had supported Trump ahead of the U.S. vote. “Congratulations @GOP for strong results across the #US.”

